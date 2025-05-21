OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 12,400 Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 329.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Unusual Machines Trading Down 8.0%

UMAC stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Insider Activity at Unusual Machines

In related news, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 83,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $477,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,582.50. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.