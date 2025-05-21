OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 87,300 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.14. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 373,523 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $407,140.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,024,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,512.07. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Francis sold 155,897 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $173,045.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,886,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,029.43. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

