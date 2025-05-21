OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,150 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.12% of Sutro Biopharma worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 426,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 187,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 156,139 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 437,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

