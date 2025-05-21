OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

