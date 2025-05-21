OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $103,000 in Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triller Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triller Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triller Group in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Triller Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triller Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Triller Group news, Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 129,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $134,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. This represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,629 shares of company stock valued at $160,353. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ILLR opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.64. Triller Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

