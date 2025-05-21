OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $104,000 in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.36% of OnKure Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKUR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OKUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 1,813,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $3,354,862.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,841,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,968 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

Featured Articles

