OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $121,000 in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

