OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $142,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LU. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lufax by 999.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lufax by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LU stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

