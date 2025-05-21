OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $158,000 in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Armlogi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Armlogi stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Armlogi Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.92.

Armlogi ( NASDAQ:BTOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

