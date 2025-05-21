OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $206,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.13% of Inseego at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 61,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

