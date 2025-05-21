OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $212,000 in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAIL. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.73. FreightCar America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

