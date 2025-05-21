OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $229,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BRP by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 505,228 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BRP by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,163,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 178,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.17.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -29.21%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

