OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $44,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,707,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,512,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Enel Chile by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 270,545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enel Chile by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,482,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enel Chile by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 451,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Enel Chile Stock Down 1.1%

ENIC stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,095.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

