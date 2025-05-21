OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $85,000 in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $407.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

