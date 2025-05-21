OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $122,000 Investment in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
