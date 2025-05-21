OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $136,000 Investment in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

MFH stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

