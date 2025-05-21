OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $80,000 Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 734,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 692,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 551,896 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,241,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 450,143 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 335,694 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.57. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,072. The trade was a 3.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

