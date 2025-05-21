OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Blue Ridge Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Blue Ridge Bankshares

In related news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at $518,171.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Down 1.1%

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $319.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

(Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.