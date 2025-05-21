OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $224.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,784. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,344 shares of company stock worth $287,246. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Funko

Funko Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.