OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 813.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

