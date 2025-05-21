OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.07% of TuHURA Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HURA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ HURA opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

