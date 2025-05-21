OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Venu Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Venu Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Venu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Venu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Venu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Venu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000.

Get Venu alerts:

Venu Price Performance

Shares of VENU stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Venu Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venu Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Venu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.