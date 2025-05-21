OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,497,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

