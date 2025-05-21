OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 663.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $297,562.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 711,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,890,607.18. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,741 shares of company stock worth $1,559,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CNA stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

