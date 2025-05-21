OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Embecta were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $718.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Embecta in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

