Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.