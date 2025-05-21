Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.19.

OS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Onestream stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Onestream has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Onestream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Onestream by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 70,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

