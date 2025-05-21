Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 13,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 14,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

