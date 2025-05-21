Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Oshkosh by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $23,285,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $118.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.