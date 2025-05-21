Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

