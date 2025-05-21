Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.40 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $194.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $22,858,894.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,458,002.70. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,962 shares of company stock valued at $96,933,690. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 144,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 484,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

