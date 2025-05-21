Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $51.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.30%.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,589,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,371,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after purchasing an additional 603,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.