Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PRK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Park National Trading Down 0.5%
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Park National Company Profile
Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.
