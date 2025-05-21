Paul S. Levy Sells 175,923 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Paul S. Levy sold 175,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $14,233,929.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,012,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,297,847.80. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loar Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49.

Get Loar alerts:

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,735,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 232.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loar by 38.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 13.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,136,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares during the last quarter.

LOAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Loar

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.