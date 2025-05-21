Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Paylocity by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 59,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,856,332. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $200.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.91. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

