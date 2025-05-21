PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,306 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDFS stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $759.69 million, a PE ratio of 194.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson purchased 7,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $584,939.30. The trade was a 33.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

