Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PKST opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $452.45 million, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.68 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -50.85%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

