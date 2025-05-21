Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 185,661 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $1,167,807.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,642.99. This trade represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.8%

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

