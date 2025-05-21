Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Perdoceo Education worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

