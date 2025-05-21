PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.06. 10,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.