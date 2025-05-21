Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.