Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.25 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 39.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $889.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,908,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,806.08. This trade represents a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Plug Power by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 467,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 67,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Plug Power by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 235,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66,844 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.