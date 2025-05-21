PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

