Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.40 and traded as high as $139.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $137.80, with a volume of 16,806 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $680.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 93.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

