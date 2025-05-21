Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,084.80. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

