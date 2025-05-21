Promising Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 18th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, Epsium Enterprise, UP Fintech, and Gaotu Techedu are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated in mainland China, Hong Kong, or other Chinese jurisdictions. These shares can trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges or on international markets like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. over-the-counter platforms. Investors buy Chinese stocks to gain exposure to China’s economic growth, though they may face additional regulatory, currency, and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $529.05. 694,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,464. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. 2,196,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,357. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $15.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,158.93. 148,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,543. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,218.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.03. 655,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

EPSM traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 1,218,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,648. Epsium Enterprise has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 1,960,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

GOTU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 3,232,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,892. The firm has a market cap of $985.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

