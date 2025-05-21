Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These companies tend to be mature and financially stable, using dividends as a way to reward investors and signal confidence in future earnings. For income-seeking investors, dividend stocks can provide a steady cash flow in addition to any potential price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. 109,690,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,901,762. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $14.73. 167,356,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,224,768. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. 9,188,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,534,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Featured Articles