Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

PROV stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

