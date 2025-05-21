Q1 EPS Forecast for General Dynamics Lowered by Analyst

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.02 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $281.38 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.