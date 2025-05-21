Q4 Earnings Estimate for Bit Digital Issued By HC Wainwright

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Bit Digital Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bit Digital by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

